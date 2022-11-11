Previously teased in the initial Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teaser trailer, Marvel has given us our best look yet at Ironheart in the upcoming MCU movie. Dominique Thorne stars as the fan-favorite character Riri Williams in the upcoming movie and will be introduced to fans around the world in the upcoming sequel ahead of her own Disney+ TV series. Previous releases have shown a design for one Ironheart armor that will seemingly appear in the new movie but now an upcoming Marvel Legends figure has made its way online, revealing that Ironheart will get a very comic accurate look for the new movie.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne previously revealed about learning she got the part. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs). I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides,' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

As noted, Thorne's role as Riri Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just the beginning for her place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in the new film later this year, Thorne will lead her own TV series on Disney+ at a later date. Her supporting cast in the series includes Anthony Ramos (Hamilton), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story).

Ironheart won't be the only major Marvel character making their MCU debut in Wakanda Forever as Tenoch Huerta will star as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation. The two are joined by other franchise newcomers including Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to open in theaters on November 11th while Ironheart hits Disney+ next year.