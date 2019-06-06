Major Black Widow Plot Detail Rumored to Be Revealed

After the harrowing events of Avengers: Endgame, some Marvel fans are keeping a close eye on the upcoming Black Widow solo movie. If a new report about the upcoming film is to be believed, it could signify a major shift for the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Independent recently reported on a series of leaks about the future of the franchise, including one that claims that Florence Pugh (Fighting with My Family, Midsommar) will be playing Yelena Belova in Black Widow.

For the uninitiated, Yelena is the second modern character to take on the mantle of Black Widow, who was trained in the same Red Room as Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The two became at odds over the years, largely due to Yelena believing that she was the true Black Widow. Yelena briefly retires, but ultimately returns to the Marvel Comics world as a super-powered member of Norman Osborn’s Thunderbolts.

While this would theoretically be Yelena’s big-screen debut, the MCU already paid homage to the character in an indirect way, with Natasha sporting short blonde hair in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Granted, it’s unclear if this leak will end up being 100% accurate within the film, much less exactly how Yelena’s MCU arc will unfold. But the leaks did reportedly come from the anonymous “Roger Wardell”, who ended up being surprisingly accurate about details surrounding Endgame. Plus, fans have speculated that Pugh – or Emma Watson, who was previously dubbed the frontrunner for the role – would be playing Yelena for several months now.

The Black Widow movie will see Johansson reprising her role, in an adventure that will serve as some sort of prequel. The film’s cast will also include Rachel Weisz, O-T Fagbenle and David Harbour, all of whom are in currently-unknown roles.

“It’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said of the movie’s potential during a previous interview. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character.” Johansson continued. “And I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it.”

