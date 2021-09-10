Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Reveals Yelena’s Dream Marvel Team Ups

Black Widow finally hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access earlier this summer and while Scarlett Johansson has said goodbye to the character she first played in 2010, Marvel fans will be seeing other stars from her standalone movie in the MCU again soon. Florence Pugh will be reprising her role as Yelena Belova in the upcoming Hawkeye series on Disney+, and the actor has some ideas of other Marvel characters she’d like to act alongside. During a recent chat with Firstpost, Pugh revealed which MCU characters she wants Yelena to team up with in the future.

“I’ve always been intrigued by the Scarlet Witch [Elizabeth Olsen]. Just because I really like how equally bizarre she is as well,” Pugh shared. “I think if Yelena were to bump into anyone from the MCU who is just as opinionated and in love of taking the p*** out of every single one of them, then I think she’d probably find Loki [Tom Hiddleston] very interesting because he kind of does that too,” she added.

Recently, Pugh also spoke with ComicBook.com and opened up about the future of her character.

“First of all, I think when I came on board there wasn’t even any conversations of whether there’d be this scene or that scene or a future Yelena,” Pugh explained of Black Widow‘s post-credits scene. “It was just like, ‘Get involved, get stuck in.’ And I was so grateful to be invited. Going forward, I think the most wonderful thing and the scary thing is that, obviously, I’ve got major shoes to fill. It’s just been really wonderful seeing all the ways that Scarlett’s [Johansson] changed conversation about her character. And I think for me, whatever future there is, I would love to, I suppose, follow in her footsteps in that way. How do we make Yelena different, how do we make her stand out? How do we make her powerful? And that’s going to be an ongoing, I hope, conversation. Yeah, I suppose follow in Scarlett’s footsteps in that way, changing it.”

Black Widow is being released on Blu-ray and DVD on September 14th. In the meantime, you can check out Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now playing in theaters. The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…, which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.