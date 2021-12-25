Bob Iger Congratulates Tom Holland on Spider-Man Success

Former Disney CEO/outgoing chairman Bob Iger congratulated Tom Holland on the actor’s Spider-Man success, especially Spider-Man: No Way Home, now Sony Pictures’ biggest domestic release ever. Iger took to Twitter on Christmas Day to say, “Hey @TomHolland1996 … I’m glad we had that discussion about Spider-Man and congratulations on the success of @SpiderMan No Way Home! Merry Christmas, too!” The Spider-Man movies are Sony Pictures releases. However, this latest trilogy is unique in that Marvel Studios co-produced, allowing crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That means that Disney, under Iger’s leadership, helped cast the newest actor playing Peter Parker.

Holland debuted as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. Beyond leading the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, he also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Joe Russo, who co-directed all three of those movies with brother Anthony Russo, previously congratulated Holland on Spider-Man: No Way’s Home‘s success.

“Breaking all of the records! This is the closest we can get to hanging out with [Tom Holland] now…,” Russo wrote on Instagram with a video showing him in front of Spider-Man at the Avengers Campus theme park. “Congrats to the No Way Home team on such a spectacular addition to the MCU.”

Holland has previously said that he believes Spider-Man: No Way Home is an even bigger deal than Avengers: Endgame, the finale to Marvel’s Infinity Saga. “I think the movie’s bigger than Endgame,” Holland said during an interview with CinePop. “Because of the cinematic history which it holds. Endgame is a masterpiece. I love Endgame and to be a part of it was incredible, this culmination of 10 years of work that was all leading to this moment. But this Spider-Man movie is 20 years of work. It’s three different universes. No one could have ever dreamt that Sony and Marvel and Marvel would be able to bring them all together. You know, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, the Lizard, Sandman, they’re all back and they’re in one movie and it’s amazing. It’s mind-blowing.”

Holland’s future as Spider-Man remains uncertain. There have been conflicting statements regarding a potential second Spider-Man trilogy co-produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. Most recently, news broke that the two companies are actively developing Spider-Man 4. Despite that, Holland has said he may be ready to say goodbye to the web-slinger.

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland told People magazine. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man – but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.