Brie Larson Shares Excitement For Lashana Lynch In Bond 25: No Time To Die

After the release of the first No Time to Die trailer this morning there was a lot to react to for the new James Bond movie including the implications of the film’s plot, a betrayal directed at Bond himself, the return of classic villains, and even the new villain as played by Rami Malek in the sequel. At the top though is one of the major new additions to the cast with Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch whose new character will appear as a 00 agent, and is rumored to be using Bond’s 007 codename. Fans were eager to share their thoughts on this new development, among them Lynch’s former co-star and Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson.

Larson took to Twitter to react to Lynch’s appearance in the trailer, with an all-caps message of pure excitement. In the trailer, Lynch’s character come face-to-face with Daniel Craig’s James Bond and even delivers an ice cold threat to the former agent after confirming that she’s a 00 agent. Additional clips of her character can be seen in tactical gear taking out guards, sneaking in the shadows, and even going undercover in a night club. Check out the trailer with Larson’s reaction below!

RUNNING AROUND MY HOUSE SCREAMING “MY SISTER IS 007!!!!” SO PROUD SO IN LOVE WITH @LashanaLynch IM BALD YALL TODAY IS A NATIONAL HOLIDAY https://t.co/PyI9ynOUWB — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 4, 2019

In this new Bond film, Craig’s character has been enjoying retirement until he’s visited by an old friend, forcing him to return to the life he tried to leave behind. You can read the full synopsis below.

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Cary Fukunaga is directing the No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Craig, Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. The villainous Blofeld, played by Cristoph Waltz, is reportedly returning for this film in some capacity.

No Time to Die has had a turbulent production, starting with the departure of director Danny Boyle from the project and development seemingly starting at square one. There was also the matter of Craig suffering an injury during filming and even rumors that Fukunaga was holding production up so that he could play video games. The director disputed those rumors, denying the reports. Despite the bumps in the road, production wrapped on the film earlier this year with Craig injecting a new voice into the series with Emmy award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

No Time to Die is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020. It will officially mark the end of Daniel Craig’s run as the character, a series that began with Casino Royale in 2006 with Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012, and SPECTRE in 2015.