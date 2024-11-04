Marvel Legends Dark Avengers Warbird Figure Drops November 7th

marvel legends dark avengers warbird figure

Hasbro’s 1027 event took place recently, and it included details on pre-orders for Marvel Legends figures inspired by the upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World. The lineup include Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Harrison Ford’s General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross aka Red Hulk, and Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres / Falcon. Pre-orders for those figures launched last week, but the Dark Avengers Warbird figure that debuted alongside the Captain America 4 wave is set to launch on November 7th.

Links for the Captain: America: Brave New World Marvel Legends figure pre-orders are available below. Look for the Dark Avengers Warbird figure to arrive starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET on 11/7 here at Entertainment Earth as a Fan Channel exclusive. It is expected to retail for $24.99, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

The Dark Avengers Warbird figure is inspired by the villainous Karla Sofen / Moonstone in her Dark Ms. Marvel costume. The character first appeared in Captain America #192 (1975), first adopting the Warbird moniker in Avengers #1 from 2009.

The Captain America and Falcon figures are both deluxe offerings with wing accessories and alternate hands. Red Hulk will include an alternate head and hands, though it seems as though they don’t have the rights to use Harrison Ford’s likeness. Still, we expect that the Red Hulk figure will be the most popular of the wave, so go after it first.

What Is Captain America 4 About?

When Captain America attends a birthday party for Isaiah Bradley, he catches wind of a new tech venture that sounds too good to be true: magnificent floating platforms in the sky, where the disenfranchised can apply for land grants and establish their own farms. But after Sam discovers the organization’s dark underbelly, he’ll have to tangle with its head of security: Red Hulk!

Who is in Captain America: Brave New World?

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres / Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns / The Leader, Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Rosa Salazar, and Giancarlo Esposito have been cast in unknown roles, with Esposito recently being added to the film in reshoots. Esposito announced at San Diego Comic-Con that he is playing the Serpent Society villain Sidewinder. Captain America: Brave New World is directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce), with a script from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, as well as Dalan Musson and Matthew Orton.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.