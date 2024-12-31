Captain America: Brave New World Reveals Surprising (And Realistic) New Detail

A new TV spot for Captain America: Brave New World introduces a real-world concept to the Sentinel of Liberty. As we close out 2024 we look onward to 2025 and the release of Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson’s first foray as the official Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joining Sam is Harrison Ford as Red Hulk, who comes into conflict with Cap throughout the film. Trailers and commercials have featured some of the epic action scenes in Brave New World, but the latest reveals a new look for Captain America that hasn’t been seen before… even in the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A 30-second spot for Captain America: Brave New World begins with an assassination attempt against President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and Sam Wilson trying to convince the President that his inner circle has been compromised. We then transition to Captain America and Falcon soaring through the skies together, and a closeup of Cap’s new suit. The costume features the signature red-white-and-blue color scheme, along with a flight helmet for Cap. While Sam typically used goggles when he was Falcon, this is the first time we’ve seen him donning a helmet while flying through the sky.

It makes a lot of sense for Sam Wilson’s Captain America to wear a flight helmet while engaging in high-air combat. Especially when you consider how high up in the air Captain America is shown battling against fighter jets high above the ocean. To breathe in that altitude is definitely a chore, so the helmet not only keeps Cap safe, but helps him stay alive as well.

Of course, we see Captain America without his helmet in a standoff with Red Hulk at the end of the video. Red Hulk is one of the many new characters debuting in Captain America: Brave New World, alongside Danny Ramirez returning as Joaquin Torres / Falcon.

Captain America: Brave New World has a surprising Eternals connection

San Diego Comic-Con was the first time that Marvel Studios acknowledged the fan speculation that the Celestial Tiamut from 2021’s Eternals plays a role in Captain America: Brave New World. The fallen Celestial will also introduce Adamantium to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Many of the central fight scenes in Captain America 4 take place around Tiamut, with world leaders fighting to get their hands on the Adamantium coming from the Celestial. In footage screened by ComicBook at SDCC, Harrison Ford’s President Ross explains how, “When the Celestial mass emerged from the Indian Ocean,” humans squabbled over it and tried to export its resources. Ross explains the “new element belongs to all of us.”

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025.