Chris Evans Reveals Which MCU Costume He Thinks Is Better Than Captain America's

Chris Evans revealed that a couple of MCU costumes are better than Captain America's. He and Taika Waititi sat down with LADBible to play an interview game. The duo were asked if Steve Rogers' star-spangled suit reigned supreme. Evans quickly shot that down before complimenting Black Widow, Thor, and Spider-Man. Ever the modest one, the Captain Americaactor said that most of the heroes in the franchise have better looks than him. Funnily enough, the fans might not agree. People really love Rogers and miss him dearly in the MCU. That's why there's been so much fervor around a possible return at some point. For now, he and Waititi are focused on Lightyear. But, if he every chose to put that suit back on, you can bet that there would droves of people looking forward to seeing him in a Marvel movie again. Check out the conversation down below.

"It's the suit for him, and it works for him. But, if we're measuring against all the Avengers… Let's be honest, it's not the best," he admitted. "They're all better than mine. Whether it's Scarlet [Johansson], whether it's [Chris] Hemsworth, whether it's Tom Holland."

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently sat down with the Lightyear actor to discuss those rumors of Steve Rogers coming back from the moon. Evans might have had a coy smile, but he completely understands that fans would love to see his Captain America in some capacity again. But, when asked about what it would take to pick up that shield again, the MCU veteran explained how difficult that task would be.

"That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans explained. However, he's not going to just jump back into the role despite all those fan photoshops. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," Evans said. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

