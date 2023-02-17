Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shares Easter Egg With Iman Vellani at Avengers Campus

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shared an Easter Egg with Iman Vellani. The Marvels actresses caught up with each other at Disney's Avengers Campus Paris. Marvel producer Victoria Alonso captured the delightful greeting, Larson tells Ms. Marvel that she actually made it into Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Vellani didn't even notice and immediately made plans to go back during their visit. It's been a whirlwind few weeks for the duo as they unveiled a trailer for The Marvels at D23 Expo in Anaheim. The Ms. Marvel actress actually got to stand up on that stage with Larson and Teyonah Parris for a big moment. As a rabid Marvel fan, Vellani couldn't believe she got to stand up on that convention center stage in front of the die-hards herself. Everyone is looking forward to seeing her team up with Monica Rambeau and Carol Danvers in the big sequel to Captain Marvel. Check out this awesome little interaction down below.

Larson described how much she's learned from the young star in an interview with IMDB. She began, "Well, first of all, I learned how old Carol Danvers is. I didn't think about it, didn't pay much attention to it. And she teaches me, basically everything I know about Marvel is through her. She has immense, immense knowledge."

"And it's also just nice to have someone come in who is just so excited by the process," Larson added. "Because even though what we're doing is incredible, it's wild, it's like you're at Disneyland everyday with these sets. So to have someone reminding you that this is really cool…is really cool."

In a previous interview, Ms. Marvel's head writer Bisha K. Ali clarified the dramatic scene that led to Kamala Khan entering The Marvels at the end of the Disney+ series. "Kamala doesn't turn into Carol. It's an important distinction," Ali told Variety, "just because in the comic books, that's something that [Kamala] does — she can change the way she looks and she looks like Carol Danvers in Issue 1 of the comic book. She's not turning into Carol [on the show]. That's Carol Danvers standing in Kamala's bedroom."

Here's how Disney describes the ride as Vellani got ready to revisit the attraction: "Heroes wanted! Team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel and help them save the world from an intergalactic threat. Good luck, recruit. Earth is counting on you! Board one of Stark Industries' new hypersonic vehicles, strap yourself in and blast off for an epic adventure full of twists, turns and loops!"

