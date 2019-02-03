How Chris Evans has Celebrated Past Super Bowls with New England Patriots

Another year, another Super Bowl that features the New England Patriots. While many celebrities will be spending today rooting for their town’s team, the Los Angeles Rams, Chris Evans is likely gearing up to root for the Patriots.

The actor known for playing Captain America/Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born in Boston and raised in Sudbury, Massachusetts, so it’s no surprise he’s a big supporter of New England’s football team.

Throughout the years, Evans has done a lot to honor his team, so here’s a look back at his history with the Patriots and the Super Bowl…

In 2015, Evans made a bet with fellow MCU actor, Chris Pratt (Star-Lord/Peter Quill) which ultimately led to a whole lot of dough going to charity.

The bet between the pals was simple: the actor whose team lost the Super Bowl would visit a hospital designated by the winner while dressed as their Marvel character. At the time, the Patriots were up against the Seattle Seahawks. Pratt was born in Minnesota, but moved to Lake Stevens, Washington when he was only three years old.

Ultimately, Evans won the bet, but both actors ended up visiting the other’s hospital of choice. In the end, $15,000 went to Seattle’s Children’s Hospital and $12,000 went to Christopher’s Haven.

The Patriots came back to the Super Bowl in 2017, this time against the Atlanta Falcons. This game proved even more exciting than the one against the Seahawks, and prompted an excellent review from Evans.

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 6, 2017

“OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!!,” he tweeted.

The actor also posted a video of his reaction, which was beyond delightful.

“I definitely kept my cool when we scored in OT to win the game @thescottevans @Renner4Real @LOZOg @peck_j,” he wrote.

As you can see, the actor was there celebrating with his brother, Scott Evans, and fellow Avenger, Jeremy Renner, who is best known for playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the MCU.

Last year, Evans’ team played in the Super Bowl once again, however, this time they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles. Evans was a good sport about the loss, though, tweeting his congratulations to the winning team.

Thanks for another unbelievable season, Patriots! Congrats to the Eagles. Well deserved — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 5, 2018

“Thanks for another unbelievable season, Patriots!” Evans’ tweet read. “Congrats to the Eagles. Well deserved.”

The actor’s love of the Patriots has even bled into his movie franchise, with a bunch of the team’s players listed amongst HYDRA’s assassination list in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

This year, the Patriots are facing off with the Los Angeles Rams and we cannot wait to see Evans’ reaction to the outcome.

You can catch Chris Evans on the big screen next in Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.