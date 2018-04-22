‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Chris Hemsworth Threatens to Cancel Jimmy Kimmel Appearance After Host Sides With Batman

Another blow has been delivered in the feud between Chris Hemsworth and Ben Affleck over Matt Damon’s friendship.

Once again, Jimmy Kimmel seems to be the instigator. Kimmel congratulated Affleck on a win for “Team Batman” after Affleck apparently traded Damon’s friendship to Hemsworth in exchange for Kimmel’s.

“Wow. Another big win for #TeamBatman!” Kimmel tweeted. “Sorry Matt, I’m sure this is a Thor thubject. #Iwilltakeeveryoneyoulove”

Hemsworth threatened to take the feud beyond words and into action, saying that he’d skip his upcoming appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live for the slight.

“Hey @jimmykimmel sounds like you’ve chosen your side,” Hemsworth tweeted. “Guess I’m not coming on your show this week. Good luck finding another Avenger named Chris.”

This recent spat all began with a gossip cop article claiming that Damon had replaced Affleck with Hemsworth as his best friend. Affleck played it cool and like he was happy to see Damon go.

“Hey @chrishemsworth, you can have him!” Affleck Tweeted. “I’m Team @JimmyKimmel anyways.”

Hemsworth responded to Affleck and left the next move up to Kimmel.

“Sorry mate not my fault!” Hemsworth sent back on Twitter. “He’s just a big @Marvel fan, not @DCComics. How do you like them apples. 😘 @Jimmykimmel the ball is in your court. Choose wisely…”

Damon has long borne the brunt of Kimmel’s jokes. Damon also had a cameo appearance in Hemsworth’s Thor: Ragnarok, which Kimmel used to take a swipe at Damon during an interview with Ben Affleck, who was out supporting Justice League.

“That’s so sad though in a way that you went on to become Batman,” Kimmel joked. “Not only didn’t he get to become Robin, he’s like begging for little bit parts in Thor. He’s like Loki Jr. in Thor.”

Hemsworth’s upcoming appearance on Jimmel Kimmel Live, should he attend, will be for his upcoming role as Thor in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.