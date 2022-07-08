Chris Hemsworth Says Naked Scene in Thor: Love and Thunder Was a "Dream" of His

Thor: Love and Thunder is finally hitting theatres in July, and the first reactions from critics have been extremely positive, calling the movie hilarious and heartfelt. There's much to look forward to in the new film from fan-favorite returning characters to some MCU newcomers. One thing that will be making its Marvel debut in the new movie is Chris Hemsworth's butt. The moment was teased in the movie's trailer, and fans are definitely excited to get a peek. In fact, the butt reveal marks the first time a Marvel rating cites "partial nudity." During the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere earlier this week, Hemsworth had a great response when asked about showing his rear.

"It was 10 years in the making that scene – kind of a dream of mine," Hemsworth told Variety when asked about his butt's debut. "The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this... a decade from now it's all gonna come off."

"I feel like we had all talked about it," director Taika Waititi assed. "We had talked about, 'Yeah, we gotta show off this body.' My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you've gotta show it off. Don't cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it's not fair!"

Thor: Love and Thunder's director of photography, Barry Baz Idoine, also shared a hilarious anecdote about filming Hemsworth's behind. "It's incredibly hard to shoot Chris Hemsworth's butt," Idoine told Deadline. "I mean, nobody concentrates, nobody does their job, everybody's looking at the butt, they're not looking at what they're supposed to be doing. That was a challenge."

You can read a description for Thor: Love and Thunder here: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Thor: Love & Thunder is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 8th.