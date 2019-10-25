Chris Pratt Shares New Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Set Video

Promoting the Omaze raffle to visit the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Chris Pratt posted a new behind-the-scenes video to his instagram. The video shows him in a ship, piloting, and the ship shaking around quite a bit.

It’s not exactly a spoiler – there will be a turbulent action scene with Star-Lord in his ship. But it’s cool to see a tiny peek of what’s going on there nonetheless. Pratt and his director, James Gunn, have been considerably more open on this set than on many sets past, especially for a Marvel Studios movie. Gunn has been sharing his thumbnail sketches for the film each week, and Pratt and others have shared pictures of themselves on set on a fairly regular basis.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filming now in Georgia for a May 5, 2017 release.

