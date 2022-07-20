Comic-Con 2022: The Craziest Reveals Marvel Studios Could Make
It's officially the week of San Diego Comic-Con, and the movers and shakers at Marvel Studios are putting their final preparations together for what they deem a "mega-panel" happening Saturday night. While initial reports suggest the studio won't have a massive reveal slate comparable to what it revealed three years ago with the Phase Four slate reveal, we refuse to believe that.
Here at ComicBook.com, we wanted to speculate on the biggest, most wild reveals the House of Ideas could make this weekend. Few are likely even in the realm of possibility, if we're being frank. In fact, none are probably even possible—but it's still good to dream anyway.
Anything from a Ghost Rider Disney+ show to the return of beloved actors and the addition of one of the most popular filmmakers Hollywood has ever seen, keep scrolling to see our wildest predictions for Marvel Studios' big Hall H panel this weekend.
Giancarlo's MCU Debut
Giancarlo Esposito has become a hit with fans across all corners of pop culture due to his villainous roles in shows like Breaking Bad, The Boys, and Disney+'s The Mandalorian. There has been increasing speculation the actor will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with two roles serving as the primary options with fans of the franchise.
The most popular Esposito fancasting seems to place the actor in the role of Victor von Doom, while others hope the actor may play Charles Xavier in Marvel's upcoming The Mutants film.prevnext
Scarlet Witch: Triumph and Torment
Triumph and Torment is one of the most critically-acclaimed stories featuring either Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom, showing the duo travel to Hell to help free the soul of Doom's mother from Mephisto. Since it looks like Doctor Strange 3 will head a different direction with Charlize Theron's Clea, it's possible Marvel Studios could want to use the storyline with the rumored Scarlet Witch series or film instead.
In the closing moments of Multiverse of Madness, we see Mount Mundagore collapse on top of her, potentially killing her and sending her to Hell. Perhaps she meets Doom on the way and the two go on a little adventure.prevnext
Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman has long said he's felt done with the role of Wolverine what with the critically-acclaimed arc-ending story laid out in Logan and all. As we've seen with Marvel recently, it's certainly "never say never" when it comes to the MCU, given that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought a handful of actors back in their roles.
Deadpool 3 has been confirmed by Marvel executives, and we know it'll be on the way soon. It stands to reason Ryan Reynolds will be on-hand this weekend to confirm the film's release date and any additional details.prevnext
Jessica Henwick's Iron Fist Joining Shang-Chi 2
Iron Fist, like all other Defenders-related shows, was canceled on a cliff-hanger. During the closing moments, Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing became an Iron Fist, able to summon white-hot chi through her katana. With a Shang-Chi sequel reported to be in the works, and Henwick turning down a role in the franchise's first film for a chance at a larger position—could the MCU's Iron Fist be Colleen Wing moving forward?prevnext
Ghost Rider Disney+ Series
There was a time Marvel Television was developing a VengeanceVerse, with shows like Helstrom, Ghost Rider, and a few others crossing over into a Defenders-esque series with Marvel's iconic horror characters. As that world was just getting off the ground, Disney revealed it intended to launch a streaming service of its own, and the plans were shelved, meaning the Gabriel Luna-starring Ghost Rider series was sent to the chopping block.
Now, Marvel Studios has the rights to the character and the whispers say a series featuring the Spirit of Vengeance could be in the works. Is Comic-Con 2022 where the reveal takes place?prevnext
Darkhawk Joins Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
When we said wild, we meant wild. With more obscure characters being introduced with each passing entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's a matter of when—not if—Chris Powell joins the franchise. Case in point, Guardians helmer James Gunn has admitted the character nearly joined the ensemble of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but wasn't included for whatever reason at all.
With Gunn presumably going to be in attendance at Comic-Con this weekend, could Darkhawk be included in the threequel's cast?prevnext
Steven Spielberg's Fantastic Four
Jon Watts is no longer directing Marvel's stab at a Fantastic Four remake, with industry insiders suggesting the House of Ideas will end up going with a big name. After three live-action films featuring Marvel's First Family from the now-defunct 20th Century Fox, Kevin Feige and company have a tremendous uphill battle ahead in crafting the movie.
With the family dynamic at the forefront, many have suspected the biggest possible name Marvel Studios could land would be Steven Spielberg. It's the one announcement the studio could make that would result in the largest ovation Hall H will ever see.0comments
*****
What do you want to see Marvel reveal at Comic-Con this weekend? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev