Comic-Con 2022: The Craziest Reveals Marvel Studios Could Make

It's officially the week of San Diego Comic-Con, and the movers and shakers at Marvel Studios are putting their final preparations together for what they deem a "mega-panel" happening Saturday night. While initial reports suggest the studio won't have a massive reveal slate comparable to what it revealed three years ago with the Phase Four slate reveal, we refuse to believe that. Here at ComicBook.com, we wanted to speculate on the biggest, most wild reveals the House of Ideas could make this weekend. Few are likely even in the realm of possibility, if we're being frank. In fact, none are probably even possible—but it's still good to dream anyway. Anything from a Ghost Rider Disney+ show to the return of beloved actors and the addition of one of the most popular filmmakers Hollywood has ever seen, keep scrolling to see our wildest predictions for Marvel Studios' big Hall H panel this weekend.

Giancarlo's MCU Debut Giancarlo Esposito has become a hit with fans across all corners of pop culture due to his villainous roles in shows like Breaking Bad, The Boys, and Disney+'s The Mandalorian. There has been increasing speculation the actor will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with two roles serving as the primary options with fans of the franchise. The most popular Esposito fancasting seems to place the actor in the role of Victor von Doom, while others hope the actor may play Charles Xavier in Marvel's upcoming The Mutants film.

Scarlet Witch: Triumph and Torment Triumph and Torment is one of the most critically-acclaimed stories featuring either Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom, showing the duo travel to Hell to help free the soul of Doom's mother from Mephisto. Since it looks like Doctor Strange 3 will head a different direction with Charlize Theron's Clea, it's possible Marvel Studios could want to use the storyline with the rumored Scarlet Witch series or film instead. In the closing moments of Multiverse of Madness, we see Mount Mundagore collapse on top of her, potentially killing her and sending her to Hell. Perhaps she meets Doom on the way and the two go on a little adventure.

Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) Hugh Jackman has long said he's felt done with the role of Wolverine what with the critically-acclaimed arc-ending story laid out in Logan and all. As we've seen with Marvel recently, it's certainly "never say never" when it comes to the MCU, given that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought a handful of actors back in their roles. Deadpool 3 has been confirmed by Marvel executives, and we know it'll be on the way soon. It stands to reason Ryan Reynolds will be on-hand this weekend to confirm the film's release date and any additional details.

Jessica Henwick's Iron Fist Joining Shang-Chi 2 Iron Fist, like all other Defenders-related shows, was canceled on a cliff-hanger. During the closing moments, Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing became an Iron Fist, able to summon white-hot chi through her katana. With a Shang-Chi sequel reported to be in the works, and Henwick turning down a role in the franchise's first film for a chance at a larger position—could the MCU's Iron Fist be Colleen Wing moving forward?

Ghost Rider Disney+ Series (Photo: Marvel Comics) There was a time Marvel Television was developing a VengeanceVerse, with shows like Helstrom, Ghost Rider, and a few others crossing over into a Defenders-esque series with Marvel's iconic horror characters. As that world was just getting off the ground, Disney revealed it intended to launch a streaming service of its own, and the plans were shelved, meaning the Gabriel Luna-starring Ghost Rider series was sent to the chopping block. Now, Marvel Studios has the rights to the character and the whispers say a series featuring the Spirit of Vengeance could be in the works. Is Comic-Con 2022 where the reveal takes place?