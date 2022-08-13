Daredevil Trends As Fans Debate MCU Tone
Daredevil—both the character and his upcoming Disney+ series —has been a central part of online discourse in recent weeks. The vigilante side of Matt Murdock will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suit and all, for the first time since his self-titled series was canceled by Netflix in 2018.
After comments from She-Hulk head writer suggested the character would be more light-hearted in the Disney+ series, fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss and debate what tone the Man Without Fear should have when his own series, Daredevil: Born Again, launches in 2024.
"Charlie (Cox) is so wonderful. He's so game to do whatever, and he's such a wonderful actor, and a wonderful human being," Gao said in a chat with The Direct earlier this month. "What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic, little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding. And it was so fun to be able to do-and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU-is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world and they get to play in the tone of She-Hulk. And they got to explore and we get to see a lighter side of that character."
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Undercutting
prevnext
I don't think anyone wants Daredevil to be humorless.
Jokes on their own aren't bad.— 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐭 (@ClunkSpider) August 12, 2022
Jokes undercutting suspenseful & emotional moments are, and those have become MCU's trademark by now. https://t.co/vM6LtpTFqM
Your Own Fault
prevnext
If you were expecting daredevil to be a dark and serious character in a comedy legal show, then that's your own fault pic.twitter.com/DlD49f3Nbf— Spider Reject (@RS_Art2420) August 12, 2022
Dark AND Funny
prevnext
Dear people whining over She-Hulk, Daredevil can be both dark and funny pic.twitter.com/1MP1aMStgl— Josiah (@JosiahNoRunning) August 12, 2022
I'll Cry
prevnext
Ok but what if Marvel releases Daredevil: Born Again stills and the show looks like this?
I’ll cry. pic.twitter.com/f7tcpvJRSs— Mauricio | Browntable (@Browntable_Ent) August 7, 2022
Running Away
prevnext
y’all when Daredevil laughs in She-Hulk pic.twitter.com/LBbn9j4Gux— ︎ ً (@HailEternal) August 12, 2022
Absolutely Knockout
prevnext
Whether it be humour in #SheHulk or drama & spectacular fight sequences in #Echo & #DaredevilBornAgain Charlie will work his butt off to give an absolutely— Debbie Smith 🇺🇦 #WeSavedDaredevil (@debbiesmith890) August 13, 2022
knockout performance. 🔥
I know he will be wonderful & I can’t wait to see it!! #CharlieCox #Daredevil #MattMurdock 😈❤️ pic.twitter.com/YtcCjkwNIM
Waid = GOAT
prevnext
Can't believe I'm seeing people on here claim that Mark Waid's Daredevil was terrible and a commercial failure, because he had the audacity to give a comic book some levity and fun. pic.twitter.com/ALFSo1d8hn— Owen Likes Comics (@owenlikescomics) August 13, 2022
Frank Miller the Jokester
You may not be ready to hear this, but Frank Miller’s Daredevil isn’t the ultra edgy grimdark nightmare people want you to believe.
What made it incredible was how it showcased all sides of the character, making the silly sides hilarious and the losses all the more tragic. pic.twitter.com/RQZnI7cHL9— Matt Draper (@MattDraperYT) August 13, 2022
*****0comments
Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.
What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev