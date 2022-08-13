Daredevil Trends As Fans Debate MCU Tone

Daredevil—both the character and his upcoming Disney+ series —has been a central part of online discourse in recent weeks. The vigilante side of Matt Murdock will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, suit and all, for the first time since his self-titled series was canceled by Netflix in 2018.

After comments from She-Hulk head writer suggested the character would be more light-hearted in the Disney+ series, fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss and debate what tone the Man Without Fear should have when his own series, Daredevil: Born Again, launches in 2024.

"Charlie (Cox) is so wonderful. He's so game to do whatever, and he's such a wonderful actor, and a wonderful human being," Gao said in a chat with The Direct earlier this month. "What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic, little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding. And it was so fun to be able to do-and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU-is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world and they get to play in the tone of She-Hulk. And they got to explore and we get to see a lighter side of that character."

