Deadpool and Wolverine Director Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future

Shawn Levy is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The veteran director of fan-favorite films like Night at the Museum and Real Steel recently became a collaborator of Ryan Reynolds, working with the Deadpool actor on 2021’s Free Guy and 2022’s The Adam Project. When the time came around for Reynolds to make a third installment in the Deadpool franchise, Reynolds called on Levy to direct the threequel. Levy jumped at the opportunity, noting he was all in as long as it had the right story to tell. Come March 2022, Levy was officially confirmed to be directing what would eventually be titled Deadpool & Wolverine, and his acclaim from his peers has led to fans fantasy booking him in more Marvel projects.

Shawn Levy Responds to Marvel Future Rumors

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s director may just be getting started in the Marvel Studios sandbox.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy noted that he has “read those reports” that have attached him to direct projects like Avengers: Secret Wars but neglected to confirm or deny the validity.

“I definitely read those reports too because I also have the internet, but I’ve read a lot of reports,” Levy said. “What I’ll say is I’ve had my head down for a long time making this movie. It’s been an incredibly gratifying experience and it seems to be one that was equally gratifying for Marvel. So, without committing to any details, I won’t be surprised if Marvel and I aren’t done with each other.”

Based on recent developments, Levy’s teases of a Marvel future likely comes with a mystery project. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Joe and Anthony Russo were in talks to return to Marvel Studios to direct both Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret Wars, a move that could be confirmed as early as this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

If Secret Wars is already occupied, the next big Marvel IP that Levy could play with would be . Levy already has plenty of familiarity directing mutants as evident with Deadpool & Wolverine, and an appropriate next step for him would be to front the first Marvel Studios-branded X-Men installment.

“The experience with Shawn on our first film together was just incredible,” Marvel President Kevin Feige praised his experience working with Levy on Deadpool & Wolverine. “He’s a remarkable filmmaker and a remarkable storyteller. He has so much passion and enthusiasm that really carries the cast and the crew through it all. It’s a difficult thing, to make a movie this size, and everybody was sad when we wrapped production, which is not always the case. It’s just so fun to go to work together with people that you like and that you have fun with and, most importantly, you make cool stuff with.”

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters this Friday, July 26th.