Marvel Reveals New Death of Doctor Strange Details

Things aren't looking good for Stephen Strange. In fact, the Sorcerer Supreme will meet his end in just a matter of months once Marvel finally releases The Death of Doctor Strange. Earlier this summer, the House of Ideas revealed it planned on killing off Doctor Strange in a mini-event across a multitude of titles. Fast forward to this week and Marvel has unveiled exact plans for Strange's death, and the creators that will are orchestrating the crushing event.

At the center of it all is a five-issue mini-series — Death of Doctor Strange — from writer Jed MacKay and artist Lee Garbett. Intertwined with those issues will be a series of tie-in issues, including Death of Doctor Strange: Avengers and Strange Academy Presents: Death of Doctor Strange. The Avengers tie-in comes from Alex Paknadel and Ryan Bodenheim while Strange Academy writer Skottie Young teams up with superstar cover artist Mike Del Mundo for the Strange Academy tie-in.

Coincidentally enough, Strange Academy interior artist Humberto Ramos is doing to cover for Strange Academy Presents: Death of Doctor Strange #1.

In the Avengers tie-in, the titular group of heroes will be forced to "face off against a rampaging new Juggernaut," one that may or may not need a magical touch to stop.

Strange Academy Presents will follow Iric and Alvi as they have to deal with their mother — the Asgardian Enchantress — after the events of the main Strange Academy storyline.

The first two issues of Death of Doctor Strange will be released before the tie-in issues hit shelves. #1 is currently scheduled for release on September 22nd and #2 hits comic store shelves on October 20th. Death of Doctor Strange: Avengers #1 and Strange Academy Presents: Death of Doctor Strange #1 will then both hit shelves on Wednesday, October 27th.

"'What happens to the world if Doctor Strange isn't in it?' It's a question that I'm excited to show people the answer to in Death of Doctor Strange,” MacKay said in a press release announcing the comic last month. “Strange has been a Marvel fixture from the early days, but now, his time has run out and as a Strange fan, it's been my bittersweet privilege to shepherd him through his last day and the effects that snowball out of it. We've cooked up a whale of a story to send Strange off with, and I can't wait for people to join us on it!"