Despicable Me 4: Steve Carell Roasts Marvel, DC in Hilarious New Video

Despicable Me 4 is heading to the big screen next month, and it will mark the latest animated feature to star Steve Carrell as Gru. We've seen a lot of varying ads for the movie this year, including a trailer that introduced Mega Minions. The latest video from Illumination shows Carrell talking about the Mega Minions, a team of five Minions "with incredible power" and "zero responsibility." The actor goes on to poke fun at superhero movies by introducing Illumination's "Megaverse."

Carrell says there will be "50 interconnected Mega Minions stories" with a scroll behind him that looks a whole lot like Kevin Feige's previous Marvel presentations. He says the projects will be coming out over a "variety of mediums" over "the next 100 years." If you pay close attention to the video, the titles are pretty hilarious. You can spot fake movie titles like Mega Minions: Despicable in Denver and Mega Minions: Electric Gru-Galoo. The ad ends with the website EnterTheMegaverse.com, which directs you to get tickets for Despicable Me 4.

Marvel isn't the only studio Illumination pokes fun of. The video's caption reads, "The hierarchy of power in the Illumination universe is about to change." Of course, this is a jab at the DCEU's Black Adam. You can watch the funny video below:

What Is Despicable Me 4 About?

You can read Illumination's description of Despicable Me 4 here: "Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls -Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)-welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy-winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio."

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3rd.