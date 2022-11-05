Director by Night: Behind-the-Scenes Werewolf by Night Special Is Now Streaming

Marvel fans may have to wait a week until Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theatres, but there's still some exciting new content on Disney+. Not only is Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law now available to stream, but Director by Night also just hit the site. The new documentary goes behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' first "special presentation," Werewolf by Night. At 54 minutes, the new doc has the same runtime as the special, so get ready to learn a whole lot about the Michael Giacchino-directed project.

"Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Director by Night is now streaming only on @disneyplus," Marvel shared on Instagram. You can check out a poster for the doc below:

How Does Werewolf by Night Connect to the MCU?

Giacchino previously revealed he purposefully crafted the special as a one-shot with zero connections to the wider MCU. However, the filmmaker has also said he knows where the special sits on the MCU timeline if Marvel Studios ever asks him to return.

"I have a very specific idea of how this fits into everything, but those are all discussions yet to be with everyone else at Marvel, Kevin and Stephen and Brian Gay and all, everybody else. These are the discussions that I do hope to have," the filmmaker told Collider. "But in my mind, because you do have to have some sort of reference when you're making something like this, and whether it's just for yourself or to explain to somebody else a motivation or a character. But as I said, it's my idea of how this fits in. It's my version of where this all goes because I did need that in order to of push this through. But it wasn't something that we or I felt needed to be a part of this. It was just more for me as I was making it."

Will Gael García Bernal Return as Jack Russell?

"I was immediately on board," Bernal recently told Entertainment Tonight about joining Werewolf by Night. "Seeing that in this Marvel Universe and the infrastructure that exists, we can try out different things and experiment as well with this new character. I feel very lucky and very grateful that I've been chosen to play this guy." He continued, "Everything was fantastic ... It's really freeing as well because you're a different person altogether. And with that costume and everything, you can really howl with confidence."

"Hopefully we'll get some chances to do this even more," Bernal added. "I'm really happy with the result of the project and the making of it ... I wish as well that there's a lot of possibilities to play with this character even more."

Director by Night is now streaming on Disney+.