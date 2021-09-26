Disney+ Already Removed the Agent Carter One-Shot

Hayley Atwell recently returned to Marvel to voice Peggy Carter in the first episode of the new animated series What If…? The episode asked the question “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” and saw Peggy taking the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. Last month, Peggy received her own episode of the Disney+ recap show, Marvel’s Legends, and fans were disappointed that it included no footage from her short-lived series, Agent Carter. However, the site just added the Peggy-led short, Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter from 2013. Surprisingly, after less than two weeks on Disney+, the short film has already been removed.

In the short, “British operative Peggy Carter joins the nascent SHIELD organization. As she searches for the ‘Zodiac’ key, Agent Carter also battles her misogynistic, bureaucratic boss, Agent Flynn.” It’s currently unclear why the One-Shot was taken off the site so soon, especially considering Disney+ still has All Hail the King, the One-Shot starring Ben Kingsley as Iron Man 3‘s Trevor Slattery. That short was also added recently in honor of Kingsley’s return for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Thankfully, Agent Carter is still available to watch on Disney+… for now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully, the quick removal of the Peggy Carter One-Shot isn’t an indication that Marvel is further distancing itself from any non-Disney+ series. Considering Agent Carter‘s James D’Arcy made a surprise appearance in Avengers: Endgame as Edwin Jarvis, it’s hard to imagine they plan to start pretending the show never happened.

As for What If…?, Atwell is not the only MCU star to return to voice their character. You can check out the full list of Marvel stars who are returning to play their characters in the series below:

Andy Serkis, Angela Bassett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Benicio Del Toro, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Sullivan, Clancy Brown, Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders, Danai Gurira, David Dastmalchian, Djimon Hounsou, Dominic Cooper, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, Evangeline Lilly, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre, Hayley Atwell, Jaimie Alexander, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Renner, John Kani, Jon Favreau, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Kat Dennings, Kurt Russell, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ruffalo, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Douglas, Michael Rooker, Natalie Portman, Neal McDonough, Ophelia Lovibond, Paul Bettany, Paul Rudd, Rachel House, Rachel McAdams, Samuel L. Jackson, Sean Gunn, Sebastian Stan, Seth Green, Stanley Tucci, Taika Waititi, Tilda Swinton, Toby Jones, Tom Hiddleston, and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Why do you think Disney+ removed Peggy Carter’s One-Shot? Tell us in the comments!