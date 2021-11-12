Marvel and Star Wars Fans Aren’t Thrilled With Disney+ Day

Disney+ Day has come and gone, but it seems that Marvel and Star Wars fans aren’t altogether happy about how it went down. As it turns out, “Disney+ Day” was a series of tweets from the official Disney+ Twitter Account, alerting fans about big announcements regarding the present and future content of the Disney+ streaming service. However, when it came to the Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm portions of the Disney+ Day presentation, fans were left very confused about how to actually check out all the new looks at Marvel series like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, as well as the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi event series.

Well, it turns out that the official Marvel Studios showcase for Disney+ Day was just a 15-minute featurette special on Disney+, and 7 of those minutes were just recaps of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…?.

Needless to say, a lot of Marvel fans are now feeling a little disappointed that they didn’t get anything more than logos for Ironheart or Armor Wars, or more than a single shot of Secret Invasion. Check out Marvel fans reaction to Disney+ Day, below:

Where Those Marvel Trailers Tho?

Marvel fans were VERY Confused about how to see the actual footage of the new shows revealed today. You had to go to Disney+, but Twitter didn’t make that very clear…

Little Lopsided…

Marvel on Disney+ day: here are 14 new series, and also here are some first looks. oh yeah and we're rebooting xmen. And we gave groot a series.



Star Wars on Disney+ day: here's a 20 minute documentary and the obiwan clip you saw on twitter yesterday, be grateful — 24th Birthdais! (@thegoodolddais) November 12, 2021

Disney clearly had a favorite franchise on Disney+ Day…

Enough of this Marveling…

Where the fuck are the Star Wars announcements. You have 3 shows that have wrapped filming and all you show is a Kenobi Sizzle Reel that leaked the day before so it was old news — Krypto (@Krypto516) November 12, 2021

You can love both Star Wars and Marvel – but only if your getting enough of both.

Lucasfilm Drops The Ball (Again)

It looks wasn't Disney+ day, it was Marvel day on Disney+. Lucasfilm AGAIN dropping the ball and letting fans down!!!! — Vinnie Vegas (@vinnievegas25) November 12, 2021

It hasn’t taken long for Star Wars fans to aim their digital blasters at a familiar and favorite target: Lucasfilm.

Disney Got More to Do!

No but for real, you go into some of these Disney Plus day tweets and you get "we want Marvel and Star Wars trailers"

like yall can't wait? Disney got other projects they gotta dish out lmao — Nick @ eternal backlog | #BLM (@RedRozeReaper) November 12, 2021

Some fans are surprisingly sympathetic to the multifaceted demands that a mega-corporation must meet.

At Least Marvel Was There

Marvel saved Disney on Disney+ Day. pic.twitter.com/OB16kGcT5K — FearZZan (@FearZZan) November 12, 2021

Welp, if not for the bits of Marvel excitement we did get, “Disney+ Day” wouldn’t have been much of a “day” at all.

Can’t Process This Disappointment

Yeah, you’re going to hear a lot of crying on social media from disgruntled fans. And the cries of Star Wars fans are certainly ringing out the loudest right now.

Wanted to SEE the Rematch!

Star Wars was supposed to give us Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen content today for Disney Plus Day 😭😫 #Kenobi pic.twitter.com/CfEdFHOgOJ — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) November 12, 2021

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series concept art of Kenobi fighting Vader is awesome; an actual live-action clip would’ve been even better.

“We Are Made to Suffer…”

…Such is every Star Wars fan’s lot in life.

Like WTF!

star wars stans watching disney plus day pic.twitter.com/UDrT3U2EFg — chloe (@magikhalesi) November 12, 2021

‘Nuff said. Happy Disney+ Day.