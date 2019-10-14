Disney+ Adds Two More Marvel Movies to Launch Lineup

Disney+ has confirmed two additional Marvel movies that will be available on the streaming service at launch. They are the finale to the second phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and its epilogue, 2015’s Ant-Man. These two films join 2008’s Iron Man, 2013’s Iron Man 3, 2014’s Thor: The Dark World, and 2019’s Captain Marvel as the only Marvel Studios films available on Disney+ at launch. Avengers: Endgame will join that lineup in December, and seven more Marvel movies will follow in 2020: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Black Panther, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man 2 and Thor: Ragnarok.

Beginning with Captain Marvel, every Marvel Studios film is expected to make Disney+ its home going forward. The delay with previous movies is due to existing licensing deals. If all goes according to plan, Marvel fans should soon be able to host an entire Marvel Cinematic Universe movie marathon without ever having to leave the Disney+ app.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios is also making original content for the service. These projects include the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and the rest of the Avengers to reassemble. As the fate of Earth hangs in the balance, the team is put to the ultimate test as they battle Ultron, a technological terror hell-bent on human extinction. Along the way, they encounter two mysterious and powerful newcomers, Pietro and Wanda Maximoff.

In Ant-Man, forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), a master thief just released from prison. Lang becomes Ant-Man, trained by Pym and armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size, possess superhuman strength and control an army of ants. The miniature hero must use his new skills to prevent Cross, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil.

Are you excited to revisit Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man on Disney+? Let us know in the comments. Disney+ is now available to pre-order. It launches in North America on November 12th.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.