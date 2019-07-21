Marvel Fans React to Doctor Strange 2 Title and Logo

Now that the events of Avengers: Endgame are officially said and done, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some epic new territory. As fans learned at Marvel Studios’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, that will involve a mind-bending new Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film will see Benedict Cumberbatch returning as the Sorcerer Supreme, with Elizabeth Olsen reprising her role as Scarlet Witch. Scott Derrickson will be returning as the film’s director.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Now that the film’s title has been unveiled – along with an epic new logo – fans are having a pretty passionate response. Here are just a few of our favorites.

Hopefully

This better be WEIRD https://t.co/ARJmWGDYrT — Rebecca Sugar’s Failed Clone 🌹 (@Demelzatries) July 21, 2019

Excited

We’ll See

Based on the Lovecraft inspired title, I’m guessing Dweller-in-Darkness/Chthon/Shuma-Gorath for Doctor Strange 2. One of those. And Nightmare maybe. https://t.co/naAiRCSjzl — Adam🌴 aka ChEcKtheCiRcUiT🔌 aka FuriousFievel✡ (@ChecKtheCircuiT) July 21, 2019

Emotional

This gives me chills 😨😨😨😨😨 https://t.co/mCsJ5gXhaj — YOUR FATHER (@tatoh94) July 21, 2019

A Multiverse of Possibilities

OMG! I can’t wait. The title reminds me of Lovecraft’s “In the Mountains of Madness”. I can think of infinite possibilities. #DoctorStrange @scottderrickson @NewRockstars https://t.co/HQreZhXQxI — Ismael Acosta (@zugzwang96) July 21, 2019

HYPE

Doctor Strange

Scarlet Witch

Horror elements

Nightmare

‘Multiverse’ in the title



pic.twitter.com/s7jiJQ1kxh — Dank Archer 🐝 (@NavoSchmavo) July 21, 2019

That Works Too

Doctor Strange in the Mom or Doctor Strange ITMOM https://t.co/MLUntYu1ML — Jean Gorby Calicdan (@jeangorby) July 21, 2019

