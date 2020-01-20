Doctor Strange 2 Synopsis Confirmed, Teases Time Stone and Rachel McAdams Returns

Despite the major setbacks for the Marvel Studios film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it looks like the company is hard at work in trying to find a new director to step in for the departed Scott Derrickson. And while we know the new movie is set to begin filming later this year, a new listing from Production Weekly has seemingly confirmed movie’s plot that we heard about last week. Of course it’s unclear if this is set in stone, but it does hint at massive ramifications coming for the Sorcerer Supreme in the sequel movie.

The synopsis in the listing reads: “After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Strange’s plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.”

There are a few things worth noting here, as it mentions the Time Stone which was destroyed during the events of Avengers: Endgame. How Strange is able to continue his research could be a part of the mystery of the film, especially considering the heavy hint toward the inclusion of Baron Mordo. Mordo was last seen in the post-credits stinger for Doctor Strange, showing that he is hunting down all of the sorcerers on Earth in a misguided attempt to save the world.

But there’s no mention of Chiwetel Ejiofor being a part of the cast, although the production listing for this movie does include another returning face. We already knew Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, and Elizabeth Olsen would be reprising their Marvel roles, but there’s been no mention of Rachel McAdams yet. However, the listing does include her alongside the previously mentioned actors.

Production listings are not set in stone are usually filled with placeholder information, and given the major setback suffered when Derrickson left the project for creative differences, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that a lot more changes are in store for the film. The release date has yet to be delayed, but that could just be the next step in the ongoing saga for the film.

Marvel Studios is no stranger to these kinds of issues behind the scenes, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was delayed after the temporary firing of James Gunn. The first Ant-Man movie suffered similar circumstances to the Doctor Strange sequel after original director Edgar Wright quit a few months before filming was supposed to begin. Marvel found Peyton Reed to fill in, and the project didn’t suffer a major delay.

We’ll find out if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still on track to meet its May 7, 2021 release date.