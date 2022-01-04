New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness T-Shirts Surface Online

Some t-shirts from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have surfaced online. The new march shows off the title character and his immediate support on this reality-bending journey. Joining Doctor Strange are Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez, everyone’s favorite Sorcerer Supreme in Wong (played by Benedict Wong), and avid gardener Scarlet Witch (brought to life by Elizabeth Olsen). But, fans of this movie are already aware that there are more returning characters scuffling around. Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo seems to be a big player in Multiverse of Madness. Even more surprising is the fact that Rachel McAdams is back as Christine Palmer from the first Doctor Strange. Things are bound to get loopy, but it remains to be seen what the core four will get into as the movie develops. However, it would seem the narrative of Multiverse of Madness hinges on these four characters.

Previously, Gomez talked about her excitement for the upcoming sequel. While on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, she nervously spoke about the path ahead.

“Well I can’t say too much – especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there,” Gomez laughed. “But what I can say is that I’m very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I’m just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I’m really, really, so proud of it. And I’m just excited for it to come out. I’m just excited to be here, number one! And I’m such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like… I’m just shaking being here and being invited, ah!”

Series star Cumberbatch told The Today Show that things were going to get a bit wild with his trip into the Multiverse. Being with director Sam Raimi is something that both the actor and the fans of the MCU have been looking forward to for years now.

“Very excited. Sam Raimi’s at the helm so expect extraordinary things. And yeah we’re making it even better: we’ve got some reshoots coming up in November and December, and it comes out in May. And I guess you’ll have to wait until then… That’s all you get.”

