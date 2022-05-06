Elizabeth Olsen Finally Watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered all the way back in May, with the film leading Marvel Studios into a new direction. Multiverse of Madness introduces us to some characters from across the multiverse including Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinki), and even Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). Before the film was released it was unclear who the main antagonist would be, and now we know that it was Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen. During the film, Scarlet Witch is trying to capture America Chavez to steal her power to travel the multiverse and be with a version of her twin sons Billy and Tommy from WandaVision. Olsen played the role fairly well and you'd assume that after giving such a performance the actress would have already seen the film, but up until recently she hadn't. During a new video posted on TikTok, the actress was shown watching the Doctor Strange sequel. You can check it out below.

Previously, Olsen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live where she revealed the real reason why she hasn't watched Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet: "No, I haven't seen it still [laughs]. I'm like one of those people who, like, wants to study something so I can figure out how to make it better," Olsen said while appearing on the late night series. "I had a cold when we had the premiere, and I didn't want to sit through it," Olsen explains, later elaborating that "I asked them to send me a copy so I could watch it. And it was – like it had my name on it, and then it had like the time I was watching it, and I didn't want to watch it like that... it was distracting."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively streaming on Disney+!

