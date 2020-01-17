Eminem Name-Drops Marvel’s Thanos In New Surprise Album

Eminem shocked the music world today by dropping a new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired album called Music to Be Murdered By. While Hip-Hop fans are getting a thrill out of listening to Slim Shady spit hot rhymes again, Marvel fans will get an extra-special thrill out of track #2 on the album, entitled “Unaccommodating”. The song features breakout rapper/actress Young M.A, who opens the track with her verse before passing to Eminem for the second verse. Eminem comes into the track with his usual topical humor and snark, and his very first stop is making reference to Thanos‘ epic loss in Avengers: Endgame!

Here’s the Avengers: Endgame Thanos reference you can find at 1:17 in “Unaccommodating” by Eminem, on the new surprise album “Music To Be Murdered By”:

“Game over, Thanos / All you H, O’s on my petty sh*t / But I don’t paint toes / Get the plunger, because Marshall and M.A go / plum crazy, call us liquid plumber / cause even Dre know…”

It’s not at all a surprise to hear Eminem taking major highlight moments of pop-culture and using them as ammunition for his lyrical jabs. In fact, the superstar rapper built his career in the 2000s taking on his own pop-culture contemporaries (Brittany Spears, Backstreet Boys, Moby, N-Sync, Christina Aguilera, Limp Bizkit…) in hit songs like “The Real Slim Shady”, “Without Me”, and so many others.

On the flip side, it’s pretty cool to see that beneath his tough guy persona, Eminem does have a geek culture streak. In fact, Slim Shady lent his considerable talents to helping Sony turn Venom into a big cinematic success; Eminem did the titular “Venom” track for the film’s soundtrack – a song that went on to due well in its own right (cracked the Billboard Top 50 in the US, Canada and Australia). Now the Venom franchise is poised for even bigger success with Venom 2 this year – a film that will see Tom Hardy’s Venom take on Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, one the most highly-anticipated rivalries in Marvel movie fandom.

It’s still early yet, but right now Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By looks poised to be a big success. The surprise album is a top trending item on social media (at the time of writing this), and it’s already getting further propulsion into the Zeitgeist thanks to (surprise!) Eminem’s controversial lyrics about some recent tragic incidents.

Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By is now streaming on iTunes and other platforms. Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.