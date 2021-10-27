Eternals Star Kit Harington Speaks Out on the Leaked Post-Credit Scene

Moments after Chloe Zhao’s Eternals held its Hollywood Premiere earlier this month, a few of those in attendance opted to spoil the film’s post-credits scenes online. Instead of fans being able to wait until the movie received a wide release, Twitter was quickly filled with people spreading the leaks at a rapid pace and for most, the spoilers were unavoidable. The situation was so widespread, even some of Disney’s top marketing executives pleaded with people to stop.

While Eternals star Kit Harington wasn’t immediately aware the scenes in question had leaked online, the actor said in one recent interview that fans of the franchise should be able to go to the cinema and experience the scenes for themselves with any spoilers ahead of time.

“I honestly didn’t know it had. I’ve lived in a world where spoilers happen for a long time. I realize they can happen. It’s just disappointing that people do it, ” Harington said in a recent interview with The Playlist.

He added, “Let people go to the cinema and experience it when they pay for their ticket and do it that way, rather than spreading it online where they might not realize they’re coming across stuff.”

Interestingly enough, Harington only plays Dane Whitman in the film and not his superhero counterpart. Eternals producer Nate Moore confirmed that much publicly on a visit to the set of the movie last January.

“We think he’s interesting and a great character and actually Kit Harington, who just wrapped yesterday, was fantastic, but we very much explore the relationship between Dane Whitman and Sersi, which is again something for comic readers,” Moore told the site during a set visit during principal photography.

He added, ‘You won’t see the Ebony Blade in this movie. He’s not going to be a Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road.”

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5th.

