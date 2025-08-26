Marvel Will Officially Confirm if Hulk Is the Strongest Avenger

Hulk‘s strength is about to be put to the ultimate test. When it comes to the strongest characters in the Marvel Universe, Hulk is usually at the top of the list. Names like Scarlet Witch, Thor, and Captain Marvel also come up, but Hulk is nothing but rage packed into a gamma-radiated, muscle-bound body. The angrier Hulk gets, the stronger he gets. The debates regarding Marvel’s strongest heroes are being put to rest in a new series, and Hulk is leaving no stone unturned to prove that he really is the strongest there is. Hulk will smash everything… literally.

Hulk: Smash Everything is a five-issue limited series by writer Ryan North (One World Under Doom, Fantastic Four) and artist Vincenzo Carratù (Psylocke, Dracula: Blood Hunt). The series will be a true test of the Hulk’s power as he’s unleashed against everything nature has to offer, including fellow heroes. Hulk’s breathtaking battles will escalate wildly across the series, until Hulk finds himself battering his way through the cosmos and beyond the very limits of reality.

Hulk Is Going to Smash the Marvel Universe

The premise of Hulk: Smash Everything sounds very similar to another Ryan North-penned comic: Marvel All-On-One: The Thing vs. The Marvel Universe. The one-shot starred Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, as he fought his way through his friends on the Fantastic Four, Avengers, X-Men, and many more, with every page illustrated in awe-inspiring splash pages by Ed McGuinness, Mark Farmer, and Marcio Menyz. Whereas Marvel All-On-One was a one-shot, Hulk: Smash Everything will take place across five issues.

Something else appealing about Hulk: Smash Everything is that fans should get to see Hulk in corners of the Marvel Universe that he usually doesn’t visit. Sure, Hulk has spent some time in space in events like Planet Hulk and Imperial, but it sounds like Hulk: Smash Everything will push the limits of fans’ expectations.

“Hulk is a perfect character, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson is doing incredible things with him in Incredible Hulk. This series is an evergreen (no pun intended) story that features an ever-increasing series of things being smashed by Hulk across all five issues. It goes to some wild places that I promise you are not expecting (and one, if you know me, that you are) and, through all the chaos and smashing, also tells what I think is a pretty sweet story about this big green guy,” North said.

“I think Bruce’s mind is one of the most fascinating in the Marvel Universe,” Carratù shared. “Since Peter David’s introduction of his multiple personalities, Hulk has been a constant rediscovery, and drawing him right now means a lot to me. Who among us, in a moment of rage, hasn’t thought about smashing everything? We’ll explore this facet of his identity and this time, we’re giving him free rein. It’ll be a lot of fun and truly crazy as Ryan and I push him into the most absurd corners of the universe with no limits!”

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #1 (OF 5)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Foil Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 12/3

A GUARANTEED SMASH HIT!

Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he’s stronger than most PEOPLE…but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces? Find out here because when we say Hulk takes on all-comers in this new miniseries, we really mean it! It’s non-stop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner!

Hulk: Smash Everything #1 goes on sale Wednesday, August 27th. Let us know your thoughts on Hulk’s quest to test his might in the comments below!