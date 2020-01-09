New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos Show Off Sebastian Stan’s Clean Look

As Marvel Studios gears up for a world without Captain America, two of his closes allies are stepping up to the plate to fill the void in the new Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With filming currently taking place on the inaugural show for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the new streaming service, we are finally getting new looks at the title superheroes. It should go without saying that fans are very excited for the return of Sebastian Stan, who will once again reprise his role as Bucky Barnes AKA the Winter Soldier in the new series.

Set photos from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have started to make their way online, and now we have a new look at Stan’s appearance as Bucky! Take a look in the photos from Atlanta Filming below:

Stan himself provided some major teases about the series, promising it will be packed with surprises for longtime fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far,” Stan explained during an appearance at Fandemic last year. “I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Fans should expect a lot of changes in the future as new heroes step up to fill the void of missing Avengers, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that the legacy of Captain America will play a major part in the series.

“We saw Old Man Cap hand that shield to Sam Wilson at the end of [Avengers: Endgame], and the question is, what did he do with it next? What does it mean for Sam Wilson and that shield?” Feige explained at CCXP last month. “That’s a big responsibility, and that’s very much what the show focuses on and is about.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to air on Disney+ later this year.