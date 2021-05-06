The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Why She "Always Wanted" Role

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Solider came to an end after six exciting episodes, but the series set up a lot for the future, including Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) becoming the next Captain America. There are many characters from the series we expect to see again, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine. Marvel has assured fans Louis-Dreyfus will return, and the 11-time Emmy-winning actor seems to be excited about her future with the franchise. During a recent chat with Variety, Louis-Dreyfus revealed why she has "always wanted" the role.

'I’ve always wanted to play a contessa, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe made it happen," Louis-Dreyfus teased. The actor was asked about being seen in the upcoming Black Widow movie or Secret Invasion series, but she wasn't saying any more about her Marvel future. After her character was first revealed, Louis-Dreyfus did post the following on Twitter:

They snuck me onto set every day in this stunning hooded cloak. I have worn it every day since. Obviously. @MarvelStudios @falconandwinter #Val #ContessaValentinaAllegraDeFontaine pic.twitter.com/3ACQh5Olw6 — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 23, 2021

"She's so talented and you can do so much with her. And she's game for it," Marvel producer Nate Moore previously said of Louis-Dreyfus to Entertainment Weekly. "She certainly didn't come to us and say, 'I'll be in one show once.' She was like, 'I want to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.' And we said, 'Great! Let's get you in and let's figure out how to use you.' And the truth is, I think you will see her in the future. Definitely."

"That character of Val, we were like, we've got to bring somebody into John Walker's world that challenges him, that maybe gives him a glimmer of hope but hope that is tainted because his character is all about a search for identity that is maybe a bit problematic," producer Zoie Nagelhout added. "As soon as we figured out [Val's] the right character for that role, [Louis-Dreyfus] came quickly after."

"It's one of those things where you're like, 'She's never going to do it,'" Moore shared. "It is probably an open secret that most of us at Marvel are kind of obsessed with Seinfeld, probably more than Veep. Just the idea that she would be in a Marvel show… Is it really going to happen? And the fact that she was so game blew our minds."

