Sebastian Stan Celebrates New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode With BTS Pic

✖

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany launched Marvel Studios' television efforts earlier this year with WandaVision. Now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is officially at its halfway point, and one of the show's leads is spending his Saturday night in the best way possible. Sebastian Stan took to his Instagram account Saturday evening to share a behind-the-scenes pic with him and Anthony Mackie. Furthermore, he reminded the masses that maybe — just maybe — they should be tuning into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier right now.

"This is what Saturday night looks like for us @anthonymackie," the MCU fan-favorite shared. "New episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streaming now on @DisneyPlus!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Stan (@imsebastianstan)

Just like its predecessor, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes have ended with similarly large cliffhangers. According to Stan himself, there might not be one bigger than what fans will see at the end of Episode 4.

"We have our own sort of moment that we end on that kind of keeps you going about what's going to come next," Stan previously told MTV Asia, "but I would say Episode 4 is probably a very strong one."

Even though the series has been chopped up into six different segments, show director Kari Skogland insists the show will feel like a six-hour Marvel Studios movie once all is said and done.

"Well, it's interesting, because you want to leave the audience sort of breathless, so we made it like a movie. If you watched all six together, it will feel like a six-hour movie," Skogland told Rotten Tomatoes TV. "So, it's cohesive that way, but then we kind of sliced it up at the perfect moments where you're standing going, 'What now?! Wow.' So, obviously, it's worth waiting for the week. Hopefully, people will feel that way."

Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+.

What have you thought of the three episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.