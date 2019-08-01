Marvel Stars Sebastian Stan And Anthony Mackie Read Thirst Tweets

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie have become quite a memorable duo over their appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe together, and a new video puts that on display in a pretty hilarious way. BuzzFeed recently had Mackie and Stan take part in their “Thirst Tweet” challenge, in which they read endearing and awkward tweets written by fans.

The video is pretty entertaining, with the pair responding to requests for Stan to “split [a fan] in half like a pistachio” and Mackie to put the Captain America shield against a fan’s neck. The pair also go into a surprisingly-detailed discussion about Stan’s couch.

Stan and Mackie will next reprise their MCU roles in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, a Disney+ series that follows the pair’s adventures after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Considering how Endgame came to a close – with Mackie being offered the mantle of Captain America upon Steve Rogers’ retirement – that will certainly add an interesting layer to things.

“[It was] like a day or two before we shot it,” Mackie shared in an interview earlier this month. “We were watching a football game over at [Chris Evans’] place and he pulled out the script and showed it to me. It was crazy, I was blown away. I was blown away.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be just one of several Marvel series headed to Disney+, which will change the way storytelling works in the MCU.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said earlier this year. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

