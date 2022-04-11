Disney+ Restores Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Bloodiest Scenes

Days after Disney+ erroneously uploaded censored episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the series has been restored to its original form. The streamer attributed the sudden changes — which saw the bloodiest content removed from a pair of episodes — to a technical glitch.

The two moments in question come during the show’s third episode. In one of the scenes, blood was removed from the forehead of a slain scientist responsible for replicating the Super Soldier Serum. The other moment saw one of the Power Breaker’s henchmen get impaled through the shoulder. In the new version, the bar that impaled her simply bounced off. Now, the scenes in question are both back to how they originally aired.

The censoring of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came at the same time Disney+ removed dedications to Stan Lee and Reg E. Cathey from The Punisher and Luke Cage, respectively. The censorship also happened to come shortly after the streamer added all of the DefendersVerse shows, notorious for their adult ratings.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

