Fantastic Four: First Steps Concept Art Confirms Important Detail of Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to kick off Phase Six in July, beginning the march toward Secret Wars and introducing Marvel’s First Family to the MCU party for the first time. The first look at the cast was revealed around a year ago for a Valentine’s Day surprise, showing their looks in the movie with a festive bit of art. We then got a trailer ahead of the Super Bowl, revealing even more of the team in the flesh – or stone in Ben Grimm’s case. These also confirmed that H.E.R.B.I.E. will be debuting alongside the team, but that’s an issue for another time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reed Richards first made an MCU appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness back in 2022, played in brief, spaghetti fashion by John Krasinski. But for his first proper appearance, Pedro Pascal will play the official Reed Richards going forward and seems to be breaking from the traditions of the character due to the actor’s now-trademark mustache.

But with the recent release of concept art for the film, and the reported leak of concept art for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, fans got a look at the Mr. Fantastic we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Universe.

The Classic Look

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL.

Most fans likely see the Alex Ross interpretation of the character, based on Russell Johnson from Gilligan’s Island and a realistic attempt at Jack Kirby’s original. But he has sported some different looks in recent years, with the bearded Krasinski edition mirroring the Secret Wars look for Richards.

But in the leaked Marvel concept art, Pascal ditches his mustache in some instances and showcases the white sideburns, easily embodying the super genius that has been a Marvel staple for decades. Pascal might look more like himself in the trailer, but the concept art proves he is more than just a great actor who is popular at the moment. He was built for the role.

All that is left is to see how Mr. Fantastic’s powers look on screen. In Multiverse of Madness, we only see Krasinski’s version turn stretchy in his demise. Past film adaptations have proven this is one of the toughest powers to get right on screen. A major difference this time around is the care Marvel has taken with this new film. Granted, it’s noteworthy that this concept art was in all likelihood drawn well before production began on the film, meaning Pascal without a mustache could just be something that was used in the art and not the final product.

(L-R): Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch in 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios’ FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Marvel Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL.

The film already has hit a home run with its Ben Grimm representation and seems poised to demonstrate just how cool Sue Storm’s superpowers can be. Not to mention, we’ll also be seeing Silver Surfer and Galactus on the opposing side of the film and a post-credits introduction for Dr. Doom. The stakes couldn’t be higher, which is odd for a movie that looks like the heir to Richard Donner’s Superman.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will land in theaters on July 25, 2025. The team is set to become a major part of the MCU going forward.

What do you think? Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps impress fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!