Fantastic Four MCU Fan Art Imagines Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as Marvel’s First Family

Many fans are eagerly anticipating the Fantastic Four’s introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that Fox’s roster of characters has officially come “home” to Marvel Studios. While there’s no telling exactly when Marvel’s First Family will make their debut in the franchise, that hasn’t stopped fans from creating a pretty wide array of fancasts for who they want to see in the roles. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been high on many fans’ wishlists for several years now — and a new piece of fanart imagines what that could look like. A piece from Rob Brunette recently made the rounds online, which imagines Krasinski and Blunt as Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. You can check it out below.

The topic of Krasinski and Blunt – who are married in real life – playing Reed and Sue has been discussed for years, and has even bled over into comics to an extent. Whether or not it ultimately ends up happening will remain to be seen, but it seems like Krasinski is excited by the possibility.

“Oh yeah, the Fantastic Four. I would love that,” Krasinski said in a previous interview. “I mean listen, I’m still getting into the whole superhero thing. I didn’t read comics as a kid, not as many, I read some but not as much, but I’m a huge superhero fan, so yeah, I’d love to do something like that. If there are any left, a lot of these have been taken, but the ones that are left, yeah, I would love to do something like that. And listen, I’d love to work with her again so any chance I got would be great.”

Again, there’s no confirmed timeframe for when the Fantastic Four and the X-Men will make their latest onscreen debut, with the next few years of the franchise seemingly plotted out.

“It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

