Free Marvel Rivals Skin Given Away Right at Launch

The launch of the greatly anticipated team-based shooter Marvel Rivals has finally arrived, and players are already jumping in to figure out who will be their heroic or villainous character of choice. With the launch on both PC and consoles, Marvel Rivals is celebrating the occasion with a free skin that everyone can add to their collection, and it’s super easy to get. The new skin is the Model 42 Iron Man Armor boasting a sleek black, gold, and red color scheme, and all you have to do is load up the game and redeem it using the code nwarh4k3xqy. You can check out the image of the free armor below.

The official Marvel Rivals X account shared the Iron Man Armor freebie with the caption, “To welcome you all to the game, use code nwarh4k3xqy to redeem the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume now! In a world where the battlefield is your stage, take on different heroes and join us now to ignite the battle!

After returning to Earth and fighting epic battles, Tony Stark needed to clear his mind. With his goal to test new developments and improve his inventions, he created Armor Model 42. Having undergone rigorous rapid testing, and powered by Repulsor Tech Cores, the suit was ready for battle.”

In Marvel Rivals, players will be able to choose from over 30 heroes and villains as they jump into 6v6 battles taking place in iconic locations. Each character boasts an ability lineup that will bring their most iconic powers to life, suiting any number of different playstyles, and that’s in addition to boasting special team-up attacks with well known allies.

Whether you’re battling it out on Asgard with Hawkeye, Squirrel Girl, and Moon Knight or jumping into the chaos of 2099 Tokyo with Magneto, Wolverine, and Storm, you’ll find plenty to keep your attention as you learn your characters unique abilities and how they lend themselves to a team dynamic.

There’s a large roadmap for the game already planned out as well, so the future looks pretty bright. Those who are playing on PlayStation can also access an exclusive skin, which gives players the Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man. The game is now available to download and is free to play on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

