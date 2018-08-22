Funko’s Captain America vs Red Skull Movie Moments Pop Figure is Live

The battle between Captain America and Red Skull from Marvel‘s Captain America: The First Avenger is frozen in time thanks to Funko‘s latest Movie Moments Pop figure! It joins a wave of Funko Pop figures created for Marvel Studio’s The First Ten Years celebration.

The Captain Americavs. Red Skull Movie Moments Pop figure is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for September. The official description reads:

“From one of Marvel’s most memorable cinematic battles, Captain America faces off against Red Skull, leader of HYDRA. Each measuring approximatly 3 3/4-inches, the arch enemies stand atop an enviornmental base to set the scene. This Marvel Captain America and Red Skull Pop! Vinyl Figure Movie Moments comes packaged in a window display box“.

As for the rest of the Pop figures in the Marvel Studios 10th anniversary lineup, the shiny and chrome figures are available to pre-order here. The collection includes Iron Man, Loki, Dancing Groot, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, Gamora, Black Panther, and Ant-Man.

Finally, Funko recently released a Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Rocket Raccoon Classic Pop figure is a Previews Exclusive, which are reserved for comic book stores and select speciality shops. Entertainment Earth just happens to be one of those shops, so you can pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for November. Reserve one for your collection while you have the chance because only 25,000 will be produced. The official description reads:

“Captain of the starship Rack ‘n’ Ruin, Rocket is the Guardian of the planet Halfworld in the Keystone Quadrant, and the member of the team chosen to accompany Star-Lord on his mission to stop the Phalanx infiltration of the Kree homeworld! Based on his appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy series by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, this Guardians of the Galaxy Comic Rocket Raccoon Classic Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive features Rocket Raccoon with his signature blaster.”

