Funko POP Holiday Guide Features Marvel, Pokemon, My Hero Academia, Christmas, and More

The Holiday season is just about upon us as we march towards Halloween, so that means it’s time to start figuring out what you’re going to get your loved ones and friends for Christmas. With so many things to choose from, you might need a bit of help, and if you happen to be a fan of Funko products, the beloved maker of POPs, Dorbz, and more have got you covered with a brand new Holiday Gift Guide. Whether you’re shopping for a fan of Marvel, DC, TV, Movies, Anime, Gaming or anything else under the sun, Funko has something perfect to go under the tree.

If you’re looking for a 90s kid they have several options to choose from, including their Friends wave 2 line of POPs, including an 80s version of Rachel Green, and the hairstyle is perfect. There’s also a black and white King Homer from The Simpsons and Pokemon’s Pikachu as well as Caddyshack’s very own Al Czervik.

There’s also a whole Loungefly section, which has backpacks and totes themed around Disney, Star, Wars, and Hello Kitty, though that Pokemon Tote easily steals the show. There’s also a Buzz Lightyear Fanny Pack, and while I typically don’t rock Fanny Packs, I have to admit that if I did it would be that one.

Marvel fans won’t be disappointed either, as classic X-Men like Marvel Girl and Cyclops are now available, as is the perfectly named Supper Hero Deadpool, who is holding a Turkey on a tray. Fans of Spider-Man from the MCU can also grab a Mysterio POP straight from Far From Home, who features a fantastic sculpt.

Gaming fans will also have plenty to choose from too, with Apex Legends POPs (like the Bloodhound one featured here), Overwatch POPs (like Moira), a whole selection from Gears of War, including Marcus, and several Crash Bandicoot POPs, including the Crash one featured in the guide.

Now, if you’re into tabletop gaming, you should definitely check out Funkoverse. Funkoverse is Funko’s new line of tabletop games, each one themed after a different world and characters like DC, Rick and Morty, Harry Potter, and more. The best thing about them is that you can play several different ways with each set, and each one will offer expansions, which give you new characters and locations. All of these titles are also combinable, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content, and that includes Funkoverse’s newest set themed after the Golden Girls, which you know is already one of my faves.

There’s plenty more in the Holiday guide, including Disney, Sports, Popstars, Peppermint Lane sets, Wetmore Forest, and Funko’s Disney Villains makeup line, and you can check out the full thing staring on the next slide! Let us know which ones you are hoping to grab in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Funko!

