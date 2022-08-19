A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse

Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.

Marvel's November solicitations for Avengers Forever #11 from writer Jason Aaron and artist Jim Towe is the conclusion of "The Pillars" storyline. These pillars are supposed to represent the core pillars of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with these multiversal heroes representing them from the team's various incarnations. However, the multiverse somehow doesn't have any variants of Robbie Reyes to be found. Since he's a "Ghost Rider unlike any other," Robbie is gearing up to change into his ultimate form known as the All-Rider.

Aaron Kuder's cover to Avengers Forever #11 features a white background with a gigantic skull. The skull has its mouth open, and the bones appear to be filled with cosmic energy. If Robbie Reyes' Ghost Rider is truly going to transform into the All-Rider, it would make sense that instead of having his body consist of hellfire, Ghost Rider would instead trade that fire for an even greater energy signature.

Jason Aaron's Avengers sagas are going to collide in Avengers Assemble Alpha, a November one-shot that unites Avengers, Avengers Forever, and the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC in what Marvel is billing as "the capstone to Jason Aaron's era on Avengers." Aaron will be joined by artist Bryan Hitch on Avengers Assemble Alpha.

Avengers Forever #11 goes on sale in November. You can find the cover and solicitation below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)