Director Joe Carnahan Offers Advice to Disney to Fix Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Issue

Joe Carnahan, the director of such films as The Grey, The A-Team, and Smokin’ Aces, has offered some free advice on how Disney can solve its Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 troubles.

Following news that Disney had delayed production on the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, Carnahan tweeted out his simple solution.

“Disney, I have an instant fix for your GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3 issues,” Carnahan tweeted. “REHIRE F***ING James Gunn. Problem solved.”

Yesterday, news broke that Disney had postponed production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Reports suggest that the film’s timeline had been pushed back and those working on pre-production were released to pursue other work.

Disney did consider what Carnahan is suggesting, but after meeting with James Gunn the studio decided to stand by its initial decision to fire the director.

Gunn directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios. He was removed from the third movie after controversial tweets Gunn made years ago, before behind hired for the first Guardians of the Galaxy resurfaced.

The core Guardians of the Galaxy cast previously released a joint statement in support of Gunn and calling for him to be rehired.

“We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

The statement was signed and shared by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn.

Bautista has been particularly outspoken about his frustration with Disney’s decisions on this matter.

“What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you?” Bautista tweeted. “Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!!

“What happened here is so much bigger than [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], James Gunn, myself, Disney, etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded,” the actor continued. “Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! …it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone.”

Bautista has also threatened to leave the project if Gunn’s script for the film isn’t used.

