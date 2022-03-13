Guardians of the Galaxy Director Shuts Down Prequel Rumor

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in production with James Gunn, and the director has been quick to shut down any incorrect rumors surrounding the movie. While Gunn will be working on the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as well the I Am Groot animated series, there’s been no official word on any other projects that will feature the Guardians (aside from Thor: Love and Thunder, which was helmed by Taika Waititi). Yesterday, a rumor hit Twitter that a Guardians of the Galaxy prequel will focus on Gamaora and Nebula’s history with Thanos, and Gunn had a hilarious response.

“RUMOR: Disney+ Guardians of The Galaxy prequel series focuses on Gamora’s family-like relationship with Nebula and Thanos,” @Moth_Culture tweeted. “lol no – he tortured them, not exactly a ‘family-like’ relationship,” Gunn replied. You can check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1503041667867324419?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

There’s already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. After the latest confirmation that this is the end, fans took to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they’re not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Karen Gillan (Nebula) also took to Twitter to react to Gunn’s latest statement, sharing a slew of sad emojis.

Last year, Gillan shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” She added, “You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level … I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

Gunn is known for working with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as The Suicide Squad. Gunn previously teased that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians. While the director could just be alluding to their returns (although, he has no plans to resurrect Rooker’s Yondu), fans are hoping there will be some unexpected cameos in the upcoming film. This wouldn’t be too shocking considering Klementieff made a surprise appearance in The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.