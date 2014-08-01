Guardians Of The Galaxy: First Look At Thanos’ Throne

While a lot of footage for Guardians of the Galaxy has been shown in various trailers and TV spots, there is one character from the film that Marvel Studios has been pretty much keeping under wraps. We've seen a couple blurry images of Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy, but no clear shot.

In keeping with that tradition, some new footage released by ABC's Selfie Facebook page shows but a fleeting glimpse of the back of Thanos' throne. If you're wondering why Selfie is debuting Guardians of the Galaxy footage, it's because Karen Gillan appears both in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and ABC's Selfie TV series, and Marvel and ABC are both owned by Disney.

In addition to the glimpse of Thanos' throne, there is also some footage of an incredible fight scene between Karen Gillan's Nebula and Zoe Saldana's Gamora.

Guardians of the Galaxy is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on August 1, 2013.