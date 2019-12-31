Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director Confirms No New Characters Have Been Cast Yet

Production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 won’t begin for quite some time and as such, casting for new roles in the film hasn’t started. Guardians helmer James Gunn has taken to Instagram Monday night for another impromptu Q&A session with eager fans of both Marvel and DC. It was there the director dropped the news as he responded to a fan asking about the truth behind a rumor of Zac Efron being cast as cosmic fan-favorite Adam Warlock.

“I never even said there was going to be an Adam Warlock,” Gunn reminds fans. “And NO ONE has been cast in Vol 3 except the actors already in the movies.”

Despite being an integral character in Jim Starlin’s classic Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity War comics and the ensuing storylines, the character has yet to be formally introduced to the MCU, save for an Easter egg in a post-credits scene after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. According to Avengers: Endgame co-writer Christopher Markus, the movie was already too jam-packed with other characters to even think about squeezing the cosmic character in somewhere.

“…we didn’t introduce Adam Warlock, because it’s a massive backbend and you practically have to make an Adam Warlock movie to introduce him,”Markus previously revealed. “He just can’t walk onscreen. So, there was a brief moment where we were like, Ehhh…, and then we were like– [He points to the movie’s poster.] We have that many characters already! And then there were others we couldn’t use. Like, Silver Surfer would have been useful, but we can’t touch him. Currently.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

