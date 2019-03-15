‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Sean Gunn Possibly Teased James Gunn’s Return Weeks Ago

The Marvel Cinematic Universe got a major boost today with news that James Gunn had been reinstated to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, nearly eight months after he was first fired. Many filmmakers and actors involved with Marvel Studios have taken to social media to congratulate the director, who will also tackle The Suicide Squad for DC Comics and Warner Bros. before returning to Marvel’s cosmic corner.

But Gunn’s own brother Sean Gunn, who plays Kraglin in the franchise of Marvel films, might have let on that James would return during an interview with Variety at the premiere of Captain Marvel just a few weeks ago.

James Gunn’s brother, Sean and #GOTG actor, previously said he “just had this feeling everything’s going to work itself out”… sure did: https://t.co/LWHueY8VLt pic.twitter.com/ZCw8eAyj3l — Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2019

“I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work, but I feel like we are going to make the third movie. I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it. And I know that the people who worked on the Guardians movies are really a family and we’re going to come together and make theist movie we can, regardless of who’s in charge. I just have this feeling everything’s going to work itself out.”

Obviously, this deal for James to return was not made overnight, and as the initial report states, James and Walt Disney Studios boss Alan Horn had met multiple times since he was taken off the project. It’s possible that Sean knew of his brother’s dealings and possible return before anyone else.

James was initially fired after alt-right bloggers dug up decades-old tweets in which he made crass jokes about pedophilia and transphobia. When the news broke, he made an apology and then stayed away from social media. He only just made his first new post in months in response to the news, issuing a statement that he’s grateful for the opportunity to finish his story.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” wrote James. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be. I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all. I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

There’s no word yet on when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release in theaters, but Gunn’s next superhero film The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

