Kevin Feige Addresses ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ Status and James Gunn Directing ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was postponed after writer and director James Gunn was fired from the project, fans have been curious about the film’s status and where it stands on Marvel Studios‘ slate of upcoming projects.

And then came word that Gunn would likely jump ship to handle Suicide Squad 2 for DC Comics and Warner Bros. and, needless to say, fans were split.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige remains supportive of Gunn AND DC, as he said during a red carpet interview at the Golden Globes with MTV News.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on when #AvengersEndgame got its title, how #CaptainMarvel is looking, the Disney-Fox merger, and more from the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/pSE7lgNM4U — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 7, 2019

“I went to see Aquaman last night and I really, really enjoyed it. And you know me, I’ve always supported [them],” admitted Feige. “I don’t see a rivalry, I see cool films being made. And one thing you know about James Gunn, he makes cool films.”

As for the status of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Apparently, it’s still on hold, but Feige hasn’t stopped working on the project.

“Guardians will happen. When, where, how? For a later time,” Feige added.

After rumors came out that the project was in turmoil in the wake of Gunn’s firing, Feige previously confirmed the film would be postponed at a screening event for Black Panther. Nebula actress Karen Gillan admitted that she had read the script, but that she’s unsure of its current status.

“Our director won’t be with us any longer but we are excited to continue the Guardians of the Galaxy story and keep delivering to the fans,” Gillan told People Magazine. “That’s the most important thing. I don’t have any details as to when [the next Guardians film will come out] but there’s a script in existence.”

“I may have had a little teeny peek, but I can’t say anything,” she added.

On the other side of the aisle, some fans might have question Gunn’s involvement with the sequel to Suicide Squad, but Warner Bros. themselves confirmed it on an October episode of DC Daily.

“It’s official that we have got a new member of the DC family: acclaimed writer/director James Gunn has been attached to write Suicide Squad 2,” said host Tiffany Smith. “Gunn is poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise after the first film was written and directed by David Ayer.”

Hopefully we will find out what happens with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Suicide Squad in the very near future.