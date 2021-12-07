Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Will Poulter Possibly Reveals New Adam Warlock Hairstyle





Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Will Poulter might already be rocking his new Adam Warlock hairstyle. He’s raising awareness for Alzheimer’s research, but fans couldn’t help but note that glorious blonde hair. Traditionally, the character has always sported that hue, and with the latest Guardians movie beginning filming, people began to connect the dots. The MCU has always moved fast, and the announcement of Poulter for the wildly popular series followed that template. Rumors about who would step out of that chamber swirled from the moment people walked out of the theater after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. But, things really started to heat up earlier this year when Poulter’s name began appearing in various reports. From there, it was a wrap when James Gunn himself confirmed the news.

Coulter talked to Variety about his entry to the MCU. “I’m not really allowed to speak about the part,” he revealed. “Just given that it’s Marvel I’m sworn to secrecy. But [I’m] very, very grateful to, you know, be talking about something like Dopesick on one hand and talking about something – or, not talking about something – like Guardians on the other. But very, very grateful to be doing both.”

https://twitter.com/PoulterWill/status/1466469254157455360?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Gunn would also chime in after the reports began to swirl. “As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so…um…,” the director tweeted. “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guys. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3.”

A long time ago, people believed that Warlock would have a role in Avengers: Infinity War. But, Joe Russo told fans that they didn’t want to risk overloading the movie with too many characters.

“We had a lot of pre-established characters and sometimes characters from the books, again, being a comic book fan, I don’t want to see a literal interpretation of a comic book I’ve read a hundred times because I don’t wanna go to a theater and know exactly what’s going to happen,” Russo shared when asked why Warlock as omitted. “For me, it kind of ruins the experience of going to a movie. And sometimes we’ll take the arcs that have been assigned to different characters in the books and reassign them to other characters. Or we’re just taking inspiration from the books and really deviating from the storyline, in which case, the characters aren’t applicable to what we’re trying to do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Are you excited to see what Poulter brings to the table as Adam Warlock? Let us know down in the comments!