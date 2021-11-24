Hawkeye Fans Can’t Believe Clint Barton’s Thanos Was Right Mug

Hawkeye fans probably weren’t expecting to see so many jokes about Thanos in the new show. Clint Barton is holding a “Thanos Was Right” mug in the opening entries on Disney+, and the viewers couldn’t get over that fact. Social media is basically bursting with reactions to these little nods. Such small details make the Marvel world look like it’s moving along. For the first time in a long time, you have a street-level view of what all those people must think after their day-to-day lives have been altered forever by the presence of aliens, cyborgs, and witches. Of course, there would be some people that think Thanos had a point. A man who ended up fighting him outside of the Avengers facility and lost multiple comrades probably wouldn’t think so. Just as Hawkeye shows MCU fans what the world they love looks like at the ground level, there is a fish out of water character to the archer that we’ve all been following since 2011.

Josh Brolin actually spoke about why he became the Mad Titan with ACE Universe. His performance as the purple villain hangs over the MCU a lot now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Who bought Clint this mug????? Why is this something he owns??????? pic.twitter.com/snUlvjxu9Z — Katie✡︎ #BridgerBrigade 💜 (@JewishSpeed) November 24, 2021

“When I said yes to, to Thanos, you know, they’d given me a big Bible and really kind of talked me out but it wasn’t for you know a massive, massive part in two final films of a 10-year span. It was meant more as a cameo. So it was never the size of the role that that was like oh I want to do that because it’s going to push me further up into that fame or stardom or whatever. It was like what’s the role? The role, it’s not one of the Avengers, it’s the nemesis to all the Avengers,” Brolin said.

“I turned down quite a bit of those things and again people were like ‘money!’ When I said yes to Avengers it was a small thing. It was basically a cameo, so there was not a lot of money involved,” Brolin mentioned in the past about his iconic character. “So that wasn’t the reason. But when they game to me they gave me a big bible. I loved that it was all [of them]. If it had been one of the Avengers — and I don’t mean this, I probably shouldn’t say this but I’m just gonna say it — I probably wouldn’t have done it. But the fact that it was all the Avengers against this one guy. I liked that aspect of it.”

Were you surprised by the Thanos Was Right jokes? Let us know in the comments!

Things are going to be interesting

ok this is funny..maybe the show has promise https://t.co/lE9hXKsg1C — lauren (@flynnryder) November 24, 2021

They called him a madman!

Calling dibs

https://twitter.com/HarryMaddenn/status/1463509697940508676?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A little weird

This strikes me as one of those jokes that someone thought was funny when viewed from the audience perspective, but makes no sense in the universe of the series. https://t.co/LzAhdZqHN4 — Gavin, The Colby Jack Slut (@rndmdeinonychus) November 24, 2021

Want some answers

https://twitter.com/bennybytes/status/1463247202780909578?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It was a funny moment

NOT CLINT DRINKING OUT OF A “THANOS WAS RIGHT” MUG 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/44dO7lFyHz — Twink David Harbour (@brandonjc_art) November 23, 2021

Parallels

https://twitter.com/capskookyfour/status/1463317111523225603?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Such cool details