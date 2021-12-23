Hawkeye’s Tracksuit Mafia Bros Pose for Comic-Accurate Photo

The finale of Hawkeye is officially available to stream on Disney+ and it featured a whole lot of excitement ranging from Vincent D’Onofrio’s long-awaited return as Kingpin/Wilson Fisk to an exciting reveal about Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini). The episode also included more delightful moments from the Tracksuit Mafia, who fans have been loving all season. The Tracksuit Mafia were central figures in the Hawkeye comic series from Matt Fraction and David Aja. In fact, some of the actors behind the red suits posed for a wonderful comics-accurate photo.

“To all #Hawkeye fans who loved the #comics & #HawkeyeSeries & of course #TracksuitMafia This pic is for all the BROs who made this the number 1 show in 🌎!! ❤️,” Carlos Navarro (Enrique) tweeted. You can check out the photo below:

Not only does Hawkeye pull from Fraction’s series significantly, but he is listed as a consulting producer on the Disney+ show. Fraction himself revealed his show credit in a recent interview, and it’s in that same chat the comic writer mentioned he nearly appeared in a cameo role—just as his wife Kelly Sue DeConnick did in Captain Marvel. Matt Fraction was actually supposed to cameo in the series as a member of the Tracksuit Mafia.

“I was supposed to be a tracksuit. It was gonna fit, but between COVID, [this] was before shots were really happening and my immunocompromised mother lives with us and traveling was kind of a thing,” Fraction shared. “And we got a pandemic puppy. So between quite feeling cool to travel and a puppy, I didn’t get to be a tracksuit. So I was this close to being a tracksuit. Other than that consultant producer.”

Earlier today, Navarro was joined by Aleks Paunovic (Ivan) and Piotr Adamczyk (Tomas) on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast where they talked about all things Tracksuit Mafia. You can view the link in the tweet below:

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said. "The character's history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic."

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.