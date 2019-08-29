Someone Made a Krakoan Font From the X-Men Comics

Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X have been dominating the comic book discourse in recent weeks, thanks to the miniseries’ bold new take on the X-Men mythos. The most recent issue in the run answered some fans’ questions about the ever-elusive Krakoa language, as a language guide was included in the back of House of X #3. It didn’t take long for fans to find new applications for the language guide, as Adam Reck already turned it into a downloadable font file that you can use on your computer.

You want a Krakoan.ttf ? Here you go, I made you one. https://t.co/yBKjTNdMVl — Adam Reck will be @ NYCC for Battle of the Atom (@arthurstacy) August 28, 2019

The font even caught the attention of Hickman, who joked that he can’t vouch for the font, but that it “could be fun” to play with.

I obviously can’t vouch for, or endorse, a product I didn’t make for a thing I created but do not own, however… This Krakoan Font could be fun to play with. (However, do not send me messages written with this. I can’t read this nonsense.) https://t.co/0MJ1ybp0W5 — Jonathan Hickman (@JHickman) August 28, 2019

At this point, there’s no telling exactly what is in store for the second half of House of X and Powers of X, but the event is set to springboard into a multi-year new world for the X-Men.

“I have some general philosophies on what kind of work you should do at Marvel, that I try and adhere to. I think the stories should be big,” Hickman said in an interview last month. “Any time you can mine your continuity and the existing continuity of the company in a way that evokes a response from audience and not confusion, that’s powerful, and you’re crazy not to utilize it when you’re writing these books. The cardinal rule beyond that is at the end of the day, after you’ve torn up the playroom and scattered all the toys, you put everything all back on the shelf. Don’t be an a—hole and leave a mess.”

“You want to tell stories that matter, but the way you write things that matter in Marvel is that you’re not destructive, you’re additive.” Hickman added. “Yes, I may do things where I destroy the entire Marvel Universe, but I always put it back together, and in putting it together you add to it in a way that puts the characters in an interesting place and you haven’t ruined anybody else’s job.”

House of X #3 is available in stores now. Issue #4 will be released on September 4th.